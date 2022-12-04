South Alabama Jaguars (3-5) at UAB Blazers (6-1)
Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -14.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the South Alabama Jaguars after Jordan Walker scored 26 points in UAB's 80-61 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.
The Blazers are 4-0 on their home court. UAB averages 92.1 points and has outscored opponents by 24.1 points per game.
The Jaguars are 0-3 in road games. South Alabama averages 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 24.8 points, four assists and two steals. Eric Gaines is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.1 points for UAB.
Owen White is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 7.8 points. Isaiah Moore is averaging 20.3 points and 5.6 assists for South Alabama.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
