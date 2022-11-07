South Carolina State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks
Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks host the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the season opener.
South Carolina finished 18-13 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Gamecocks averaged 7.8 steals, 5.1 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.
South Carolina State finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.
