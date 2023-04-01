South Carolina star Aliyah Boston has declared for the 2023 WNBA draft, forgoing her final year of college eligibility.
Boston took to social media Saturday to make her announcement.
“In this moment, I am truly breathless as I make the next best decision of my life,” she wrote. “I have decided to further pursue my dream by declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.
Many consider Boston to be the top pick in the April 10 draft, with the Indiana Fever making the selection. Boston would play alongside Destanni Henderson, who was the starting point guard on South Carolina’s 2022 national championship team.
South Carolina has had seven WNBA first-round picks under coach Dawn Staley.
Boston averaged 14.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in her South Carolina career. She posted 82 double-doubles as a Gamecock.
Her decorated South Carolina career includes a national championship, one Naismith Player of the Year award, two Naismith Defensive Player of the Year awards, two SEC Player of the Year awards and four Associated Press All-American selections.
She is one of five South Carolina seniors with the option to have an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-affected 2020 season.
