Delaware State Hornets (1-16, 0-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-17, 0-4 MEAC)
Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -6.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State enters the matchup against Delaware State as losers of four in a row.
The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. South Carolina State allows 85.2 points and has been outscored by 11.4 points per game.
The Hornets have gone 0-4 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 0-1 in one-possession games.
The Bulldogs and Hornets face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Cam Jones is shooting 38.4% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.
Jevin Muniz averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Brandon Stone is shooting 52.0% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 78.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.
Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
