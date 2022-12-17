Samford Bulldogs (6-5) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-11)
Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -12; over/under is 157
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup against Samford after losing four in a row.
The South Carolina State Bulldogs have gone 0-1 in home games. South Carolina State gives up 87.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.7 points per game.
The Samford Bulldogs have gone 1-3 away from home. Samford has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is averaging 9.4 points for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Lesown Hallums is averaging 9.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.
Ques Glover is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Jaden Campbell is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Samford.
LAST 10 GAMES: South Carolina State Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points per game.
Samford Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
