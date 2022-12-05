South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Winthrop Eagles (4-5)
Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Sin'Cere McMahon scored 20 points in Winthrop's 86-81 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
The Eagles are 3-1 in home games. Winthrop averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Bulldogs have gone 1-8 away from home. South Carolina State is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.7 points. McMahon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.0 points for Winthrop.
Lesown Hallums is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points for South Carolina State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
