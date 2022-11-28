South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at East Carolina Pirates (5-2)
Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Lesown Hallums scored 21 points in South Carolina State's 90-64 loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
The Pirates have gone 3-0 in home games. East Carolina has a 5-2 record against opponents over .500.
The Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. South Carolina State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 19.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0% for East Carolina.
Hallums is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.0 points for South Carolina State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
