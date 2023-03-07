Ole Miss Rebels (11-20, 3-15 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14 SEC)
Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels square off in the SEC Tournament.
The Gamecocks' record in SEC games is 4-14, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. South Carolina is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.
The Rebels are 3-15 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Myles Burns averaging 6.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists. Gregory 'GG' Jackson II is shooting 34.9% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.
Matthew Murrell is averaging 14.9 points for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.
Rebels: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.