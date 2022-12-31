Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-5, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit)
Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -3.5; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points in South Dakota's 92-84 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.
The Coyotes are 4-2 in home games. South Dakota is seventh in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.
The Leathernecks are 1-1 in conference play. Western Illinois ranks second in the Summit with 14.7 assists per game led by Trenton Massner averaging 5.8.
The Coyotes and Leathernecks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 12.3 points for the Coyotes. Kamateros is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.
Alec Rosner is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 15.2 points. Massner is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
