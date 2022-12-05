South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-6) at Montana Grizzlies (3-5)
Missoula, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Montana.
The Grizzlies are 3-1 on their home court. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 7.8.
The Jackrabbits are 1-4 on the road. South Dakota State is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Grizzlies. Lonnell Martin Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Montana.
Zeke Mayo is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 10.2 points for South Dakota State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
