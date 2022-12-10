Eastern Washington Eagles (4-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-7)
Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -8.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to stop its four-game skid when the Jackrabbits play Eastern Washington.
The Jackrabbits are 0-1 in home games. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit scoring 66.2 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.
The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyreese Davis averaging 7.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for South Dakota State.
Steele Venters is averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10.0 points for Eastern Washington.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
