South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 4-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 5-4 Summit)
Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -4.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Trenton Massner scored 46 points in Western Illinois' 92-80 win over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks.
The Leathernecks have gone 8-2 at home. Western Illinois ranks fourth in the Summit in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.
The Coyotes are 4-4 against conference opponents. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit with 11.8 assists per game led by A.J. Plitzuweit averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesiah West is averaging 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Leathernecks. Massner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.
Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.