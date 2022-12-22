NJIT Highlanders (2-9) at South Florida Bulls (6-6)
Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -13.5; over/under is 126.5
BOTTOM LINE: South Florida will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Bulls take on NJIT.
The Bulls are 4-4 on their home court. South Florida is eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Selton Miguel averaging 3.5.
The Highlanders are 1-6 on the road. NJIT is 2-5 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Tyler Harris is averaging 15.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for South Florida.
Miles Coleman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Kevin Osawe is averaging 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for NJIT.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.
Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.