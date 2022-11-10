FILE - Southampton Ralph Hasenhuttl gestures, during a Premier League match, in Liverpool, England, Aug. 14, 2021. Southampton has fired manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 with the team in the relegation zone in the Premier League. The decision came a day after Southampton lost 4-1 to Newcastle. That left the team in third-to-last place. Hasenhüttl had been in charge for nearly four years.