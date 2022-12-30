SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-4, 1-0 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-9, 0-1 OVC)
Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Phillip Russell and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host Ray'Sean Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.
The Redhawks have gone 2-2 at home. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Kobe Clark leads the Redhawks with 9.1 boards.
The Cougars are 1-0 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
Taylor is shooting 36.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.
Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
