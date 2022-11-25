Boston University Terriers (4-1) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-1)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks square off at Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Redhawks have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Southeast Missouri State leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 38.4 boards. Kobe Clark leads the Redhawks with 10.6 rebounds.
The Terriers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Boston University ranks eighth in the Patriot with 12.6 assists per game led by Ethan Brittain-Watts averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.8 points for Southeast Missouri State.
Walter Whyte is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds. Jonas Harper is averaging 10 points for Boston University.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.