Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-12, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (14-11, 6-6 OVC)
Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -1; over/under is 156.5
BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Zion Griffin scored 23 points in Tennessee State's 65-61 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
The Tigers are 10-3 in home games. Tennessee State is second in the OVC scoring 77.2 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.
The Redhawks have gone 8-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 6.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.
Phillip Russell is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Chris Harris is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.
Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
