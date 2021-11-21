Missouri Baptist vs. Southeast Missouri (1-2)
Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Southeast Missouri Redhawks will be taking on the Spartans of NAIA program Missouri Baptist. Southeast Missouri lost 72-60 loss at home to Arkansas State in its most recent game.
STEPPING UP: Eric Reed Jr. has averaged 17.7 points this year for Southeast Missouri. Nygal Russell has complemented Reed Jr. with nine points and 8.7 rebounds per game.EFFICIENT ERIC: Through three games, Southeast Missouri's Eric Reed Jr. has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Redhawks scored 72.5 points per matchup in those six games.
