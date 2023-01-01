Southern Jaguars (4-9) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-9)
Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Southern Jaguars after Joirdon Karl Nicholas scored 28 points in Texas Southern's 92-54 victory against the Huston-Tillotson Rams.
The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Texas Southern gives up 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.
The Jaguars are 1-8 in road games. Southern ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.8% from downtown. P.J. Byrd paces the Jaguars shooting 47.4% from 3-point range.
The Tigers and Jaguars meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Henry is averaging 10.6 points for the Tigers. Davon Barnes is averaging 13.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.
Brion Whitley is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.5 points. Bryson Etienne is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.
Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.