Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-2)
San Juan Capistrano, California; Thursday, 1 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers and the Southern Illinois Salukis square off in San Juan Capistrano, California.
The Salukis have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Southern Illinois is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.
The Lancers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3% for Southern Illinois.
Taran Armstrong is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 13.3 points for Cal Baptist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.