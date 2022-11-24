Cal Baptist Lancers (3-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-2)
San Juan Capistrano, California; Thursday, 1 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -3; over/under is 120.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers and the Southern Illinois Salukis meet at JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California.
The Salukis are 3-2 in non-conference play. Southern Illinois is second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 58.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.
The Lancers have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Cal Baptist has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 12.4 points for Southern Illinois.
Joe Quintana averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Taran Armstrong is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Cal Baptist.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
