Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-9, 6-3 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (14-8, 6-3 OVC)
Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -1.5; over/under is 155
BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Jelani Simmons scored 21 points in Southern Indiana's 78-74 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.
The Skyhawks have gone 11-1 at home. UT Martin is 3-0 in one-possession games.
The Screaming Eagles are 6-3 in conference play. Southern Indiana has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 12.5 points for the Skyhawks. Parker Stewart is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
Isaiah Swope is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.
Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
