Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Daryl Banks III scored 34 points in Saint Bonaventure's 81-68 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Saint Bonaventure finished 23-10 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Bonnies averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana did not compete in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

