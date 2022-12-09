CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-4)
Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Fullerton Titans and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Thunderbirds have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Southern Utah leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Maizen Fausett paces the Thunderbirds with 6.4 rebounds.
The Titans are 4-5 in non-conference play. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 5.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is shooting 41.4% and averaging 19.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 12.4 points for Southern Utah.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Harris is averaging 14 points for CSU Fullerton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
