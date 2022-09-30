FILE - Spain coach Jorge Vilda waits for the team's SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States on March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J. Fifteen players are expected to quit Spain's women's national team after their demand for a coaching change was rejected by the Spanish federation on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The federation said it received identical emails from the 15 players saying they would renounce their places on the team if Vilda wasn’t fired.