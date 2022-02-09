FILE - Cincinnati Bengals special team coordinator Darrin Simmons fist-bumps defensive end Sam Hubbard before the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. Simmons arrived with the team in 2003 and has been a model of stability. He has had the same punter/holder and long snapper since 2009, which also helped in the development of kicker Evan McPherson.