1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Why they will win: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady.
Why they won’t: Father Time finally catches up with the old man. Seriously, the Bucs have offensive line issues and injuries to deal with up front. Even Brady can’t succeed if the Bucs can’t block.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. TB12; 2. Wide receiver Mike Evans; 3. Running back Leonard Fournette.
Theme for 2022: One final fling – maybe – for the greatest to ever play the game. As long as Brady steps on the field, he’s the guy to beat. I just hope Gisele doesn’t have any vacations planned for the first week in February.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Why they will win: You have to give General Manager Howie Roseman plenty of credit for his roster building. He’s built a solid offensive roster around young QB Jalen Hurts. Jason Kelce commands a superb offensive line, and the weapons are in place to allow Hurts to succeed. Defensively, Philly is solid with Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox leading the charge.
Why they won’t: Hurts has to be a playmaker. In two seasons, he’s yet to prove he can get it done at a level of, say Dallas’ Dak Prescott, which would propel the Eagles deep into the NFC title mix.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Hurts; 2. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith; 3. Wide receiver AJ Brown.
Theme for 2022: We have supplanted the Cowboys and now rule the NFC East. Dallas gets the hype because it’s Dallas. So now, it’s all about Philly making its case.
3. LA Rams
Why they will win: The pieces remain in place for a franchise that is committed to the present. They spend money and are certainly going for it. And they should. They have the game’s hottest coach in Sean McVay.
Why they won’t: Quarterback Matt Stafford reverts to his old, violently inconsistent Detroit Lions days. Or Cooper Kupp’s body says “no más” after the pounding it took last year from 178 catches for 2,425 yards.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Kupp; 2. Wide receiver Allen Robinson; 3. Running back Cam Akers.
Theme for 2022: Let’s put ourselves in the “dynasty” chat. If they repeat, the Rams can immediately kick-start the conversation.
4. Green Bay Packers
Why they will win: It was really quarterback Aaron Rodgers who made Davante Adams. He’ll create the next superstar receiver, and the offense won’t miss a beat.
Why they won’t: The Packers sunk huge cash into Rodgers ($50 million a year) and surrounded him with a bunch of nobodies in the receiving corps. This offense has the chance to fall flat on its face this fall.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Rodgers; 2. Running back Aaron Jones; 3. Running back AJ Dillon.
Theme for 2022: We believe in Aaron, in spite of the fact that he is 12-10 in the playoffs lifetime.
5. San Francisco 49ers
Why they will win: This franchise identified Jimmy Garoppolo – complete with his .704 win percentage as a starter – as the problem. They replaced him and his 7 wins in every 10 games with Trey Lance. Maybe Lance is actually the real deal. Everywhere else, the roster is stacked. Tight end George Kittle? Legend. Receiver Deebo Samuel? Game-changer.
Why they won’t: Lance threw 208 passes in college, at North Dakota State, and the most overrated head coach in the game, Kyle Shanahan, has put the franchise in his hands, ostracizing Jimmy G in the process. Good luck with that one, kid.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Samuel; 2. Kittle; 3. Lance
Theme for 2022: Save Kyle’s job, please! GM John Lynch has shown a pretty darn good acumen assessing talent. The 49ers were within one cutoff route by Manny Sanders of winning a Super Bowl. But Lynch’s head will roll along with Shanahan’s if Lance can’t handle things and does not live up to the hype. And if you’ve seen him play, you know that’s a distinct possibility.
6. Dallas Cowboys
Why they will win: The Cowboys finally realize that Zeke Elliott is actually holding back the offense and Tony Pollard should be the main guy in the backfield. He’s more explosive and makes the team go.
Why they won’t: Coach Mike McCarthy was supposed to be better than his predecessor Jason Garrett, who was mocked in Dallas. Garrett was 82-67 including playoffs in eight full seasons. McCarthy has been more of the same, 18-16. Dallas is bound to self-destruct.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb; 2. Quarterback Dak Prescott; 3. Pollard
Theme for 2022: The NFC is up for grabs. Let’s take it. Having the Giants and Commanders in the division certainly helps Dallas’ cause. There’s no reason this team hasn’t won more than one playoff game in any season since 1995.
7. Arizona Cardinals
Why they will win: They have learned from their past mistakes. Arizona needs to be better in December and January, and the Cards know it.
Why they won’t: Kyler Murray, a lot like Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, is way to injury prone to take off and run like he does repeatedly.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Running back James Conner; 2. Wide receiver Marquise Brown; 3. Tight end Zach Ertz.
Theme for 2022: Finish! Each of the last two years, the Cardinals have been a wonderful team over the first half with amazing high hopes. Now if they get off to a decent start, they get to welcome a refreshed DeAndre Hopkins, who misses the first six games on suspension. Perhaps this is the year they get it done late.
8. Minnesota Vikings
Why they will win: The running back/receiver pairing of Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson is right there among the best in the game.
Why they won’t: Quarterback Kirk Cousins, on the whole, remains the worst big-game quarterback in the NFL.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Jefferson; 2. Cook; 3. Wide receiver Adam Thielen.
Theme for 2022: Move over A-Rod. With no real receivers in Green Bay, the Vikings have to feel like Aaron Rodgers’ grip on the NFC North is definitely slipping. If not the Vikings, then who? It’s not going to be the Bears or Lions.
9. Atlanta Falcons
Why they will win: New attitude without Matt Ryan in town as Marcus Mariota takes over at quarterback.
Why they won’t: This team is in need of a complete overhaul. There are players on the field – tight end Kyle Pitts, all-purpose man Cordarelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett on the offensive line. But the needs outweigh way the positives by a ton.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Pitts; 2. Patterson; 3. Wide receiver Drake London.
Theme for 2022: Time to forge a new identity. The finesse days of Ryan have to be put in the past. Atlanta needs an overhaul and it starts with toughness.
10. Detroit Lions
Why they will win: They play in the least intimidating division in football with no real boss. Sooner or later, something has to go right for this franchise, right?
Why they won’t: It’s the Lions. Sorry, but the damage inflicted by Matt Patricia on this franchise is going to hurt for years to come.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown; 2. Running back D’andre Swift; 3. Tight end TJ Hockenson
Theme for 2022: Culture change is coming. Coach Dan Campbell preaches and this group responds. Is it real or contrived? We find out this fall.
11. Chicago Bears
Why they will win: Real Deal Justin Fields. Has anyone copyrighted that yet? Remember where you heard it first. If the Bears can find a way to keep defenses off the second-year quarterback, he can make magic. The Bears have a playmaker or two in receiver Darnell Mooney and running back David Montgomery.
Why they won’t: A switch in offensive systems and coaches can only slow down this offense’s development. That and some serious talent gaps up front should send the Bears plummeting back into the land of 7-or-8 wins.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Mooney; 2. Montgomery; 3. Tight end Cole Kmet.
Theme for 2022: Not your average Bears. It might take a minor miracle, but finding a way out of the depths of mediocrity is the first priority for rookie boss Matt Eberflus.
12. New York Giants
Why they will win: Now that Joe Judge is a miserable Meadowlands memory, maybe quarterback Daniel Jones finds himself.
Why they won’t: Jones is damaged beyond repair, thanks to Judge, and this franchise remains pinned in the cellar because of it.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney; 2. Running back Saquon Barkley; 3. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay.
Theme for 2022: Starting from scratch. The Giants are really scraping the bottom, attempting first and foremost to find guys who want to play the game.
13. New Orleans Saints
Why they will win: You have to give this franchise credit, they can score. Sean Payton set the precedent. And they continue to be explosive, even if the quarterback is Jameis Winston. Look at the guys around him. If Michael Thomas can somehow stay healthy, Jarvis Landry comes to play, and rookie Chris Olave is what everyone thinks he can be, the receivers will make life easy for Winston.
Why they won’t: Two words. 33-30. Winston defined himself with 33 TDs and 30 picks in his final season at Tampa Bay.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Running back Alvin Kamara; 2. Thomas; 3. Landry.
Theme for 2022: Run-and-gun and have some fun. They will try to match TDs with Tom Brady. Good luck with that. Many have tried. Nearly all have failed.
14. Washington Commanders
Why they will win: If you keep drafting at or near the top, sooner or later you have to stack a player or two, right? The addition of Carson Wentz should help at quarterback, too.
Why they won’t: Two steps forward, 27 steps back. You might have thought that the hiring of Ron Rivera, a proven veteran head coach might have steadied things in Washington. It certainly has not.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin; 2. Running back Antonio Gibson; 3. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel.
Theme for 2022: We have to get better some time. Even when Washington won its division in 2020, it happened with a 7-9 mark. That should tell you something about the state of this once-storied franchise.
15. Carolina Panthers
Why they will win: Running back Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, that’s one. Baker Mayfield, the new quarterback in town, needs to reach heights he could not reach in Cleveland, that’s two. And three, Carolina’s role players come of age.
Why they won’t: Matt Rhule is at the helm, making this a rudderless ship.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. McCaffrey; 2. Wide receiver DJ Moore; 3. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson.
Theme for 2022: Save the not-so-golden Rhule. Carolina’s head coach (10-23 over the last two seasons) is the favorite in many sports books nationally as the first coach to be fired in 2022.
16. Seattle Seahawks
Why they will win: Veteran coach Pete Carroll finds a suitable replacement at quarterback for the departed Russell Wilson.
Why they won’t: Now that it appears the 49ers are unwilling to deal Jimmy Garoppolo up the coast, this team is S-U-N-K.
Fantasy Football Studs: 1. Wide receiver DK Metcalf; 2. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett; 3. Tight end Noah Fant.
Theme for 2022: Collapse for CJ. As in lose as much as you can then hopefully draft your future in Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
