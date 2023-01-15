North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 28F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds this evening will be followed by lingering snow showers late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 28F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.