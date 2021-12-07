Loyola (Md.) (5-4) vs. Saint Bonaventure (7-1)
Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cam Spencer and Loyola (Md.) will take on Jaren Holmes and Saint Bonaventure. The junior Spencer has scored 28 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Holmes, a senior, is averaging 17 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.
SAVVY SENIORS: Saint Bonaventure has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Holmes, Osun Osunniyi, Jalen Adaway and Dominick Welch have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team's scoring this year and 71 percent of all Bonnies points over the last five games.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Holmes has accounted for 45 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Greyhounds have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 49 of 85 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Saint Bonaventure has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all A10 teams. The Bonnies have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.
