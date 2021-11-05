Real Salt Lake (13-14-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (17-9-7, second in the Western Conference)
Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -150, Real Salt Lake +380, Draw +303; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake in conference action.
Sporting Kansas City is 14-8-5 in Western Conference play. Daniel Salloi ranks fourth in league action with 16 goals. Sporting Kansas City has scored 58 goals.
Real Salt Lake is 12-12-5 against Western Conference opponents. Damir Kreilach ranks sixth in league action with 15 goals. Real Salt Lake has 54 goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 3-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Salloi leads Sporting Kansas City with 16 goals. Johnny Russell has 11 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.
Kreilach has 15 goals and seven assists for Real Salt Lake. Albert Rusnak has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting Kansas City: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.4 assists, four shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
Real Salt Lake: 5-5-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 6.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.
Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Toni Datkovic.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.