Real Salt Lake (3-0-1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-3-0)
Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -112, Real Salt Lake +312, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City hosts Real Salt Lake looking to stop a one-game home slide.
Sporting KC put together a 17-10-7 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 10-4-5 in home matches. Sporting KC averaged 1.7 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.
RSL compiled a 14-14-6 record overall in 2021 while finishing 6-11-3 in road matches. RSL scored 55 goals and recorded a goal differential of +1 last season.
Saturday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Daniel Salloi (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Jose Mauri (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).
RSL: Maikel Chang (injured), Zac MacMath (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), David Ochoa (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Sergio Cordova (injured), Rubio Rubin (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
