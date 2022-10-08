Sporting Kansas City (9-15-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (13-8-10, third in the Western Conference)
Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -116, Sporting Kansas City +284, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 1-0, Sporting Kansas City visits Dallas.
Dallas is 11-7-7 in conference play. Dallas is second in the MLS allowing 34 goals.
Sporting KC is 9-11-5 in conference games. Sporting KC has a 4-1-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.
Sunday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Velasco has scored six goals with four assists for Dallas. Jesus Ferreira has six goals over the past 10 games.
William Agada has eight goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Erik Thommy has three goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
Sporting KC: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, seven shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Alan Velasco (injured).
Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
