NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Dallas(228)at CHARLOTTE
at LA LAKERS(OFF)Chicago
at TORONTO7(OFF)Washington
at BOSTON16(OFF)San Antonio
Memphis2(OFF)at ATLANTA
at ORLANDO2(226)Brooklyn
at CLEVELAND13½(223½)Houston
Oklahoma City(OFF)at PORTLAND
at GOLDEN STATE(OFF)Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
Creightonat SAN DIEGO STATE
at TEXASMiami (FL)

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Colorado-345at ARIZONA+270
at CAROLINA-111Boston-108
Toronto-194at NASHVILLE+160
Vancouver-176at CHICAGO+146
at LOS ANGELES-200St. Louis+164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

