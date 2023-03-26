NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|9½
|(228)
|at CHARLOTTE
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at TORONTO
|7
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at BOSTON
|16
|(OFF)
|San Antonio
|Memphis
|2
|(OFF)
|at ATLANTA
|at ORLANDO
|2
|(226)
|Brooklyn
|at CLEVELAND
|13½
|(223½)
|Houston
|Oklahoma City
|7½
|(OFF)
|at PORTLAND
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6½
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Creighton
|2½
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|at TEXAS
|3½
|Miami (FL)
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-345
|at ARIZONA
|+270
|at CAROLINA
|-111
|Boston
|-108
|Toronto
|-194
|at NASHVILLE
|+160
|Vancouver
|-176
|at CHICAGO
|+146
|at LOS ANGELES
|-200
|St. Louis
|+164
