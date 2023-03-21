NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Denver(OFF)at WASHINGTON
at TORONTO8(OFF)Indiana
at MIAMI2(OFF)New York
Golden State(OFF)at DALLAS
at MILWAUKEE17½(OFF)San Antonio
Philadelphia(OFF)at CHICAGO
at MEMPHIS14(OFF)Houston
at MINNESOTA(OFF)Atlanta
at UTAH4(OFF)Portland
Phoenix1(OFF)at LA LAKERS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at VANDERBILTUAB
Cincinnatiat UTAH VALLEY

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at COLORADO-166Pittsburgh+138
at EDMONTON-465Arizona+350

