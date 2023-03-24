NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|8
|(228)
|San Antonio
|at BOSTON
|12
|(234½)
|Indiana
|at TORONTO
|14½
|(224)
|Detroit
|at MEMPHIS
|13½
|(233½)
|Houston
|at DALLAS
|14½
|(227½)
|Charlotte
|Milwaukee
|9
|(236)
|at UTAH
|Chicago
|3
|(226)
|at PORTLAND
|at SACRAMENTO
|3½
|(239)
|Phoenix
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5½
|(234½)
|Philadelphia
|at LA LAKERS
|5½
|(232)
|Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at ALABAMA
|7½
|San Diego State
|at HOUSTON
|7½
|Miami (FL)
|at CREIGHTON
|10½
|Princeton
|at TEXAS
|4½
|Xavier
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-205
|at COLUMBUS
|+168
|New Jersey
|-182
|at BUFFALO
|+150
|at COLORADO
|-465
|Arizona
|+340
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.