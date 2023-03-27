NBA

Monday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Dallas1(OFF)at INDIANA
Milwaukee15½(232)at DETROIT
at NEW YORK12½(OFF)Houston
Phoenix(OFF)at UTAH
at DENVER5(OFF)Philadelphia
New Orleans9(OFF)at PORTLAND
at SACRAMENTO(OFF)Minnesota
at LA CLIPPERS(OFF)Chicago

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Florida-130at OTTAWA+108
at BUFFALO-200Montreal+164
New Jersey-126at N.Y ISLANDERS+105
at MINNESOTA-132Seattle+110
Colorado-265at ANAHEIM+215
Edmonton-330at ARIZONA+260

