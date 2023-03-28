NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston11(OFF)at WASHINGTON
Cleveland1(OFF)at ATLANTA
at TORONTO3(218½)Miami
at MEMPHIS(OFF)Orlando
at OKLAHOMA CITY9(OFF)Charlotte
at GOLDEN STATE9(OFF)New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at NORTH TEXASWisconsin
UABat UTAH VALLEY

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Pittsburgh-184at DETROIT+152
at BOSTON-295Nashville+235
at N.Y RANGERS-365Columbus+285
at CAROLINA-144Tampa Bay+120
at PHILADELPHIA-176Montreal+146
at ST. LOUISOFFVancouverOFF
Dallas-300at CHICAGO+240
at CALGARY-137Los Angeles+114
Edmonton-122at VEGAS+102
Winnipeg-188at SAN JOSE+155

