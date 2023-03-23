NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
New York(229½)at ORLANDO
Cleveland4(218)at BROOKLYN
at NEW ORLEANS8(225½)Charlotte
at LA CLIPPERS3(233)Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
Michigan Stateat KANSAS STATE
at UCONNArkansas
at TENNESSEEFlorida Atlantic
at UCLAGonzaga

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-162at PHILADELPHIA+134
Tampa Bay-150at OTTAWA+125
at WASHINGTON-250Chicago+202
at FLORIDA-114Toronto-105
at DETROIT-132St. Louis+110
at BOSTON-430Montreal+330
at CAROLINA-146N.Y Rangers+122
Seattle-125at NASHVILLE+104
at CALGARY-137Vegas+114
at DALLAS-156Pittsburgh+130
Winnipeg-230at ANAHEIM+188
at VANCOUVER-164San Jose+136

