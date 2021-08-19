Sports in a Minute: Andover Little Leaguer puts on a show in Derby

Russo flexes muscles
Andover Little Leaguer Joey Russo had a nice finish to his summer as he ended up being a finalist in the prestigious Bay State Tournament of Champions Home Run Derby.
Russo dominated the first round and put on a show hitting 21 home runs, most of the “towering” variety, in the 2-minute and 30-second time limit.
Russo out-scored all hitters by a factor of two in the first round. Russo was edged out in the finals, but still managed to amass more points than all derby participants, good enough for second place.
BIg summer for Bravo
While Andover’s Logan Bravo didn’t get to play college baseball at Harvard University this spring because the Ivy League cancelled all sports, he went on the warpath this summer in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
Playing for the North Shore Navigators, which made the jump from the Futures League, Bravo led the league with 14 homers en route to winning the NECBL’s Award as “Top Pro Prospect.”
The 6-foot-4 slugger also had 32 RBI, finishing second in the league, while helping the Navigators win the Northern Division title.
Bravo batted .287 (39 for 136) with 22 extra-base hits (2nd in league), 35 runs, and .669 slugging (4th in league).
Smith retires from USA Hockey
Ben Smith, of Gloucester, has been part of the USA Hockey staff for the past 25 years, including leading the U.S. Olympic Women’s Team to the gold medal in the 1998 Olympics, is retiring from the organization.
“The sport of hockey has done so much for me and I’m grateful to have been part of the USA Hockey staff for the last 25 years,” said Smith, a 2017 inductee into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. “It’s been rewarding to work with so many wonderful athletes and people, and while I’ll miss it, I will certainly be cheering on our teams in retirement and always be keeping up with what’s happening at USA Hockey.”
Smith, who played college hockey at Harvard, was hired in 1996 as the first full-time women’s head coach ahead of the 1998 Games. He served in that capacity for a decade, compiling a 37-7 record in IIHF Women’s World Championship and Olympic competition, a span that included two gold medals, six silver medals and one bronze medal.
Methuen’s Wallace on fire
Methuen’s Jacob Wallace hasn’t had an easy go of it so far in his career in the Red Sox organization in 2021 … until recently.
Wallace, who was acquired in the trade for Kevin Pillar last summer, is in high-A Greenville.
While his overall numbers aren’t great (3-3, 6.75 ERA) he’s reverted back to form since a hiccup in early August. Over his last three outings, Wallace, over seven innings, has allowed only one run and one hit, while striking out a whopping 15 batters.
The Red Sox are high on Wallace helping the parent club’s bullpen, maybe some time in 2022.