Amuan named swimming All-American
It was no surprise when North Andover High senior Malia Amuan, headed to the University of Michigan in the fall, was named to the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Assoc (NISCA) All-American swim and diving teams.
Amuan was ranked nationally in 100 Free (49.71), 200 Free (1:48.21) and 200 IM (2:02.01).
NECC adds three sports, two coaches
The Northern Essex Community College Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the additions of Malaquias Canery and Richie Eaton to the coaching staff for the upcoming year. Canery will serve as women’s basketball coach while Eaton will take over the reigns of the men’s and women’s golf program.
Canery, born and raised in Lawrence, attended Clinton (NY) High School where he graduated as the schools all-time leading scorer before moving on to play four seasons at Clarkson University. He spent of portion of the last year assisting Darren Stratton with the men’s program at NECC as an assistant coach before spending eight months in Kuwait, Qatar and Dubai working for and developing youth basketball programs for Hoop Mountain.
After graduating from Clarkson he also created MAC Basketball in 2019 with a focus on empowering, educating and inspiring through the game of basketball. With MAC he currently works with collegiate, professional grassroots levels from through the region and beyond. Additionally he has worked with Lawrence High School, Pingree School, Hamilton-Wenham and the New England Playmakers AAU.
Raycroft signing in Newburyport
Former Boston Bruins Rookie of the Year and current analyst on NESN, Andrew Raycroft, will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sun., July 24.
Raycroft will be signing at the monthly card show at the Newburyport Elks at 25 Low Street from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $10 with free inscriptions.
The card show is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 40 dealer tables offering sports cards, supplies, POKEMAN graded cards and other memorabilia.
Admission to the show is $2. Children under 9 are free.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or send email to vandreoli@comcast.net.
Kattar camp never got answers
It wasn’t the best couple of weeks for Calvin Kattar and his New England Cartel team.
Not only did Kattar lose a very close, split decision to Josh Emmert, which could be termed controversial after one judge’s score on the fourth round which Kattar seemed to dominate easily, but the current champ Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski dominated No. 1 contender Max Holloway in their third meeting on Saturday night.
Kattar suffered a painful loss to Holloway 18 months ago. The Holloway loss will keep him ahead of Kattar and might put Emmitt in line to face Volkanovski.
“We haven’t heard anything from the UFC,” said Kattar’s manager/trainer Tyson Chartier, referring to the Ultimate Fighting Championship leadership.
BU’s CTE Center researched Thomas’ brain
The family of Demaryius Thomas announced the Boston University CTE Center researchers diagnosed the former NFL wide receiver with stage 2 (of 4) chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Thomas died in December 2021 at the age of 33. His family is releasing the findings of his brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF), which arranged the brain donation, to help raise awareness of CTE and encourage the football community to support research.
“Once I became aware of CTE and began to familiarize myself with the symptoms, I noticed that Demaryius was isolating himself and I saw other changes in him,” said Katina Smith, Demaryius’ mother. “He was just so young, and it was horrible to see him struggle. His father and I hope all families learn the risks of playing football. We don’t want other parents to have to lose their children like we did.”
