Carpenter signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruin and the first American ever drafted first overall in the NHL Draft, Bobby Carpenter, will be in Methuen on Sunday, July 23 to sign autographs.
Carpenter, who was drafted first overall by the Washington Capitals in 1981, will be at the monthly card show at VFW Hall on 26 River Street in Methuen.
Carpenter will be signing from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The cost is $15 (free inscriptions and photo op).
Admission to the show, which runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., is $2, free for children under 10. For more info contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
NECC names seven academic scholars
Seven student-athletes across four sports at Northern Essex Community College were recognized as NJCAA All-Academic scholars as announced today by the NJCAA. The seven student-athletes recognized topped all community colleges across the Commonwealth.
Of the Knights seven honorees there was one 1st team selection to go along with three students selected each to the second and third teams. To be eligible for NJCAA All-Academic honors, student must have successfully competed 24 credits in the academic year and earned at least a 3.6 GPA for the year.
Cooper Smith (Bloomington, Minn.) of the Knights baseball team picked up first-team honors with his perfect 4.0. The sophomore who transferred to NECC from Seton Hill College, will enroll at Tufts University in the fall.
Second-team honors went to Caroline Burns (Haverhill) of the volleyball program as she also garnered All Region 21 honors in the fall in helping lead the Knights to semi-final round of the tournament. She was joined on the second team by baseball’s Domenic Crocenzi (North Providence, RI) and Joshua Leaffer (North Andover) of the cross country and track and field teams.
Rounding out the honorees were three members of the men’s basketball team which captured the programs first Region 21 and East District Championship on its way to a fifth-place finish at the National Championship Tournament. Luke O’Donnell (Hamilton), Keith Pelkey (Chelmsford) and Greg Duran (Lawrence) all sported GPA’s of 3.63 or higher to pick up their honors.
White, Sullivan still unsigned
Two local baseball products with ties to Andover are still unsigned a week after the 2023 MLB Draft. Thomas White, of Rowley, a four-year starter at Phillips Andover, and Sean Sullivan, an Andover resident, are both still in negotiations.
White’s “slot” value as the 35th player chosen overall by the Miami Marlins is $2.42 million and Sullivan, who starred for Wake Forest this spring and was chosen 42nd overall by the Colorado Rockies, has a “slot” value $1.87 million.
White resides in Rowley and has Scott Boras as his agent, which is thought to be a reason why he slipped out of the first round.
One local scout called White the best high school pitcher he has ever seen.
Merrimack adds another ‘06 commit
Per our college hockey writer Mike McMahon, Merrimack College hockey’s already impressive group of 2006-born players to its commitment list is growing again with the addition of defenseman Erik Kald, a right-shot defender who is already 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds.
McMahon notes that “Neutral Zone” rated Kald as a 3.75-star recruit. This past season Kald played for the Long Island Gulls and was a teammate of Merrimack recruit Thomas Zocco. He previously played for the North Jersey Avalanche.
