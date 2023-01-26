Perry reboots at Lamar
We spoke with former UNH star wideout and 30-year coach John Perry recently about his friend and new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.
Perry has made some news recently leaving his post at Sam Houston University to become the new offensive coordinator at Lamar University.
New head coach Pete Rossomando couldn't have been more complimentary of the Andover native.
“Perry is a quarterback guru,” Rossomando said. “That is obviously important for me to be able to develop that position. There has to be a connection between quarterback and play caller, and that is one thing that really intrigued me about John.
He added, "I’ve known John 20 years. I’ve coached against him, played against him and I know his competitive nature. I really wanted that for our guys. I also wanted someone who has had experience at a multitude of different levels, and he has coached at the pro level working with guys like (DeAndre) Hopkins and Will Fuller. John brings a different dimension to our football team.”
Perry was an offensive assistant previously at Rutgers in 2021 after leaving the Houston Texans.
-
E.J. Perry remains in Jacksonville
Speaking of the Perrys, John's nephew, E.J. Perry IV spent the last season learning a lot under budding Jacksonville Jaguars second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and new head coach Doug Pederson.
In fact, he is expected to remain in the Jacksonville for much of the offseason.
He recently signed a one-year deal to remain with the Jaguars.
-
Nelson hot in Germany
Tyler Nelson has been on a personal hot-streak over the new year in German First Division league.
The Bradford native has led the Rostock Seawolves in scoring in each of the last three games -- 21, 16 and 19 points.
The 6-foot-3 guard also is hitting 94 percent from the free throw line.
-
McQuade signing in Methuen
Former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid will be signing autographs in Methuen on Sun., March 5.
McQuaid, who played on the 2011 Stanley Cup champion Bruins will be at the Methuen VFW at 26 River St.
He will be signing from 10 a.m. until noon. Autographs cost $20. Incriptions cost $5.
The card show, which will have 35 dealer tables of cards and sports memorabilia, will go from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information contact Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
-
NECC adds women's volleyball coach
Northern Essex Community College has hired coach Franchesca Nival as its new women's volleyball coach. Nival will begin her duties next week. The team will take the court, officially, in August.
“I’m excited to welcome Franchesca to our Knights family. She’s going to bring a new brand of energy to our successful program,” said NECC AD Daniel Blair.
NECC is the first collegiate coaching position for Nival who brings several years of club coaching while also adding experience at the high school level.
As a player, the Andover resident has 17 years’ experience as an outside hitter and defensive specialist, including four years at Lowell High and three seasons at UMass Lowell as they transitioned to the NCAA Div. 1.
“I am extremely excited, and grateful about this opportunity as the new women’s head volleyball coach here at NECC! My plan is to help as many players as possible further their volleyball career, as they move forward onto the next level,” added Nival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.