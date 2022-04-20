North Andover boys join Navs
The North Shore Navigators added two North Andover boys from St. John’s Prep to their roster this summer.
Colby infielder Brady O’Brien and Holy Cross pitcher Matt Remley are both sophomores.
O’Brien has had a hot bat all season long, hitting a team-best .427 with 14 extra-base hits, league-leading 31 RBI and 26 runs scored in 22 games. His 1.193 OPS ranks second in the Division 3 conference. He hit .368 in 22 games as a freshman.
Remley made six relief appearances last season and has moved into the Crusaders’ starting rotation for seven of his eight games in 2022. The 6-foot-5 right-hander has recorded 13 strikeouts in 30.2 innings and picked up his first collegiate save in March at Richmond.
Oppenheim climbs ‘25’ chart
Andover’s Rob Oppenheim’s big week on the Korn Ferry Tour moved him near the “Top 25” list to No. 31. This was after he tied for fifth at the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas.
Oppenheim, who previously was ranked in the mid-40s, shot 19-under par over the four rounds, three strokes behind the winner, Tyson Alexander.
The top 25 point-getters in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season earn PGA Tour cards for 2023.
Oppenheim will be off this week and returning when the Korn Ferry moves to Huntsville, Ala., on April 28.
Merrimack’s big-time transfer
Per our college hockey writer Mike McMahon, Merrimack received a commitment from Rochester Institute of Technology forward Will Calverley.
Calverley is the No. 6-ranked forward in the transfer portal (using 2021-22 scoring totals). Between Calverley, Ottoville Leppanen, and Ryan Leibold, the Warriors have committed three of the top-9 scoring forwards in the portal.
Calverley appeared in 38 games this season and finished with 15 goals and 12 assists. In his four-year RIT career, he appeared in 124 games and had 47 goals and 44 assists.
All four incoming forwards were captains last season. Calverley, Crozier, and Leibold wore the “C” and Leppanen wore an “A” for RPI.
NECC streak hits 20The No. 3 ranked Northern Essex baseball team won its 20th straight game on Monday, sweeping a pair of games from Eastern Connecticut State (JV team). The Knights improved their record to 28-2. NECC won 19-7 and 4-1.
Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan started the second game, tossing three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out five and walking one. Jack Swarbrick of Haverhill finished the game allowing one hit and striking out three.
In the same game, Nick Panzini, of Methuen, drove in what would turn out to be the winning run when he drove a basehit up the middle with two outs.
Petrocelli in Newburyport
Former Red Sox star infielder Rico Petrocelli will be signing autographs in Newburyport on Sunday, May 1.
The shortstop on the 1967 Impossible Dream team and two-time all-star will be at Newburyport Elks, 25 Low St., signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs cost $12. The card show, which includes 40 dealer tables, runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Admission is $2.
For more info go to www.cardshows.net.
