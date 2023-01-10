Ross Brooks signing in Methuen
Former Boston Bruins goalie Ross Brooks, will be signing autographs at VFW Hall #8349 in Methuen on Sun., Jan. 22.
Brooks will be signing for $12 per autograph from 10 a.m. until noon at the monthly card show at 26 River St., Methuen.
The card show runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with 35 dealer tables offering cards and sports memorabilia.
For more info, call Vic at 508-265-4440 or go to www.cardshows.net.
O'Brien son heading to Tufts
Bill O'Brien's son, Michael, has committed to attend and play baseball at Tufts University in the fall.
Michael, who attends St. John's School in Houston, Tex. His dad, who grew up in Andover, coincidentally, attended St. John's Prep in Danver, later playing football at Brown University.
Michael's trek, though, was different, committing to become a college baseball player a few years ago.
Michael has starred in high school as both a left-handed pitcher and first baseman.
He is also an elite student at St. John's School.
Sam Gash proud papa
Via Twitter, former Patriot fullback Sam Gash thanked the University of Michigan for giving his son, Isaiah, a walkon running back, a scholarship on Monday.
Isaiah had 19 carries for 101 yards and two TDs this fall.
Sam's tweet read: "Isaiah has earned a scholarship from the University of Michigan! I can’t thank Jim Harbaugh enough for seeing and bringing out the best in my son! I am also thankful for coach Mike Hart for recognizing and maturing the runner in Isaiah. Dreams do come true!"
Congrats.
NECC hires new athletic trainer
Northern Essex Community College Director of Athletics Dan Blair has announced the hiring of Nicole Curry as the departments new Asst. Athletic Director and Athletic Trainer. With the Knights, Curry will serve as the programs primary athletic trainer and serve in an administrative roll assisting with day to day operations of the program. She begins her duties effective immediately.
“I’m excited to welcome Nicole to Northern Essex and our athletic program. She brings a wealth of experience and will be a major asset to the program as we continue our upward trajectory within the NJCAA, said Blair
Curry comes NECC from ATI Physical Therapy where she spent the past 14 months working as an Ergonomic Consultant for GE Aviation. Prior to her time at ATI, she brings with her nearly eight years of intercollegiate Athletic Training experience at the NCAA Division I and III levels.
Her previous college experience includes working three plus seasons with Bryant University while serving as primary athletic trainer to the Division I women’s basketball team for two seasons. She also has four years of experience at Virginia Wesleyan University including one year as the programs head athletic trainer.
“I am honored to be joining the Knights community. I am excited to be a part of a culture where the student-athletes are driven to succeed in their careers. I look forward to supporting the student-athletes throughout their journey at NECC,” commented Curry.
Spring training tickets on sale
Tickets for the 2023 Red Sox Spring Training exhibition season go on sale Thur., Jan. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. online at redsox.com/tickets. The team will play a total of 18 home games, including 16 Grapefruit League games, a matchup against Team Puerto Rico, and a game against the Northeastern University Huskies. Red Sox Spring Training is presented by CVS Health.
Fans can purchase Spring Training tickets online at redsox.com/tickets. Tickets will not be sold at the JetBlue Park ticket office. Mastercard is the preferred payment of the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox’ equipment truck will depart from Fenway Park on Fri., Feb. 3. Truck Day is presented by JetBlue.
Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workouts on Wednesday, February 15, and the first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 20. Workouts are free and open to the public.
