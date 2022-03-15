Tyler Nelson stays hot
Bradford’s Tyler Nelson continues his hot play with the Rostock Seawolves in the German Second Division.
Nelson had 19 points last Sunday – they play about once a week – and leads first place Seawolves, 21-6, with 15.5 points per game, in the 17-team league.
Among players that have made more than 37 three-points, Nelson is first in percentage made (48.0%).
Nelson’s game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST. The games are livestreamed. Here is the link name: https://sportdeutschland.tv/uni-baskets-paderborn/proa-uni-baskets-paderborn-vs-rostock-seawolves
Morgan Lumb coaching in FLA
It appears that former North Andover High star basketball player Morgan Lumb has found a home on the west coast of Florida.
After starting out at the University of Hartford, she transferred to the University of Tampa, where she played two, injury-riddled years.
Her parents later settled in the area and she started working clinics as a private coach, calling her business “Mo Sports.”
Two winters ago she joined the staff at Booker High in Sarasota and as an assistant helped the team get to the state semifinals.
“I love it down here, especially the weather,” said Lumb. “I may end up back home eventually. I don’t know. But I love coaching and teaching the game. I love it.”
A great athlete growing, she has started to golf a bit. She had her first eagle on a par-4 last week.
McElroy gets first college HR
It was a nice southern trip for North Andover's Jake McElroy, who was highlighted last week after choosing baseball after getting looks at both basketball and football out of high school and prep school.
Over the last seven games played he was 10-for-28, including 5 RBI, against N.C. A&T, Radford, VMI and Richmond, also hitting his first collegiate home run.
Holy Cross finished 2-6 on the trip, but the young team was in every game, losing two in the last inning by one run.
Bramanti wielding big bat in Maine
Speaking of homeruns and North Andover, UMaine grad student Joe Bramanti hit a home run, his fourth, the same days McElroy hit his first.
Bramanti is off to a solid start and among New England leaders with 15 RBI through 14 games.
Shawn Thornton in Newburyport
Former Bruins tough guy and Stanley Cup champ Shawn Thornton will be signing autographs at the Newburyport Elks on Sun., March 20.
He will be part of the monthly card show at 25 Low Street in Newburyport, signing from 10 a.m. until noon.
Autographs are $20 each with inscriptions $5 each.
The show hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes 40 dealer tables of sports cards, Pokémon and other memorabilia.
Admission is $2, free for children under 9.
For more info call Vic at 508-265-4440 or email him at vandreoli@comcast.net. The Website is www.cardshows.net.
Trip to see Papi’s induction
Rite Way Travel of Methuen is offering Merrimack Valley and southern N.H. David Ortiz fans the chance of a lifetime, to witness, in person, the induction of Ortiz into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The trip will be by bus, leaving July 22 and returning on July 24, includes the round trip via motor coach, two nights at Hampton Inn (Schenectady, N.Y.), daily breakfast, admission to the Hall of Fame Museum, a Saturday parade, admission to Induction Ceremony on Sunday.
The cost is $349 per person, double occupancy, or $499 if one person. A deposit of $150 is required and final payment by June 10.
For more info call 978-682-3245 or go to the Website www.ritewaytravelagency.com.