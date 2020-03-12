Sports in a Minute: Writer quarantined after Jazz-OKC game

Writer quarantined
The Norman Transcript, a sister newspaper of The Eagle-Tribune, has quarantined its Oklahoma City Thunder sportswriter for 14 days because of his close contact at Wednesday’s game with a member of the Utah Jazz staff.
The NBA game was called off just before tipoff because a Jazz player had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Transcript Publisher Mark Millsap said sportswriter Clay Horning had talked with the Jazz press person before the game was scheduled to get underway.
Millsap said Transcript photographer Kyle Phillips also attended the game, but he did not come in close contact with any Jazz players or staff. Phillips will self-quarantine for four days.
Niang test negative
Georges Niang of Methuen said everything is A-OK after being tested for the coronavirus. He’s a teammate of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz players stricken with the virus.
All of the Jazz employees remained at the arena Wednesday for several hours to be tested.
Niang tweeted: “After a crazy 24 hours I am healthy, I am home safe, my tests came back negative! Thank you all for the love and support! Let’s continue to make our environment safe with the knowledge that we have and keep supporting and sending love to our guys @spidadmitchell and @rudygobert27.”
Pitcher of Week
Northeastern freshman Sebastian Keane, of North Andover, will lay claim to the winning the last CAA Pitcher of the Week Award for 2020, after it was announced all spring sports were cancelled by the NCAA.
He allowed just two hits and a run while fanning seven over 7.0 dominant innings in Northeastern’s 6-1 series-clinching win at FAU on Sunday. The freshman retired the first 11 batters he faced and took a no-hitter into the fifth. He improved to 3-1.
Merrimack finalist
Merrimack defenseman Declan Carlile is a finalist for Hockey East Rookie of the Year.
Carlile led all Hockey East defensemen with 53 blocks, 14 assists and 18 points in league play.
NECC postponement
Northern Essex Community College postponed its Athletic Hall of Fame event scheduled for March 24. It will most likely be rescheduled during the fall.
