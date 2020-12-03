Cross Country, volleyball captains
The Andover Townsman sports inadvertently omitted the Andover High cross country captains from our collection of Golden Warrior sports captains photos that ran two weeks ago. It had previously been submitted from the coaches.
The Andover High girls volleyball captains photo was not submitted until after the captains photos ran. It was received shortly after.
FAMILY TRADITION
Brooks junior field hockey star Lucy Adams of Andover will be playing at Brown University, where mom (Courtney, field hockey) and dad (Samuel, lacrosse) were athletes.
ROCHE HONORED
Channel 4’s Dan Roche of Andover was named top TV sports reporter in the Channel Media & Market Research New England survey. He and Joe Amorosino are the finalists in the nationalsportsmedia.org poll.
HUSKY STRENGTH
Former Andover High and Merrimack College lacrosse player Tim Oteri is a strength and conditioning coach at Northeastern University. He also played football for the Golden Warriors.
MC HONORS PERRY
Promising sophomore QB Will Perry of Andover was named Malden Catholic’s Lifter of the Month for November. The Andover High transfer is the son of Andover coach E.J. Perry and brother of Brown All-American E.J. Perry IV.
STORK ARRIVED
Congrats to Andover High gymnastics coach Tracy Vadala West, who recently welcomed a new baby.