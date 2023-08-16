FOXBOROUGH – Here’s the good news: The New England Patriots don’t sign running backs for $6 million-incentive-laden contracts unless they are trying to go for “it.”
Signing former Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott adds value and good depth (as opposed to mediocre depth) to a position of strength and one that will be leaned on heavily in 2023.
Here’s the other, more telling news: The Patriots are going old-school.
As the Patriots arrived in Green Bay for two days of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by their preseason game on Saturday, there is a lot to like about the Patriots.
The 2023 summer camp Patriots defense seems to be active and ready for what lies ahead. Despite losing Devin McCourty, this group is young and trending in the right direction.
And offensively, Bill O’Brien is in charge, pulling the strings, apparently given the sane “carte blanche” that Josh McDaniels had during his tenure.
The over-the-top passing game, which really only occurred for a few Randy Moss years, basically is not going to happen.
Dinks and dunks. Slants and mis-directions. Basically, move the damn chains.
While Belichick would never elaborate publicly on the signing of Elliott, to be the changeup at running back, the Patriots will be taking some air out of the football.
Yeah, that’s right. While the rest of the NFL is spreading the field on offense, the Patriots are going the other way.
As in, ball-control and few turnovers on offense and play-making and aggressively forcing turnovers on defense.
You know, the 2001 Patriots.
Is that a stretch? Maybe.
There is nobody named Tom Brady on this roster. Or Ty Law. Or Richard Seymour. Or Mike Vrabel … at least not yet.
But the Patriots appear to be going back to – or at least attempting – their early Belichick roots.
Easier said than done.
While nobody predicted, not even Belichick’s mom, what would happen in August of 2001, there were a heap of Patriots Hall of Famers on that team that had elite seasons.
Which brings us to the “elephant in the room” guy, Mac Jones. It appears the Patriots have decided that Jones’ leash will not be as long as expected.
Jones and O’Brien will do this together, moving the chains and trying to make those few big plays rather than expect a half-dozen-plus.
Remember, those early Super Bowl years included many games in which the Patriots barely broke double figures on offense, but their defense oftentimes more than answered.
The Patriots, now, appear to have a plan. That’s good news. In mid-August.
But as famed legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson once chimed, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
With the opening schedule of the Eagles, Dolphins, (at) Jets and (at) Cowboys, the punches will be coming early and often.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.