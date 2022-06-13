Joe Johnson is home in Atlanta and makes no bones about his rooting interest in the NBA Finals, which is back in action tonight in San Francisco.
“Easy,” said Johnson. “The Celtics. I really want them to win, bad.”
Why?
Well. There are a few reasons.
Wasn’t it the Celtics that drafted him 10th overall before trading him to Phoenix just 48 games into his rookie season?
Yes.
But something happened last December, when three Celtics went into COVID protocol. The Celtics needed bodies and Brad Stevens called Johnson’s agent, Jason Glushon, who also serves Al Horford and (formerly) Jaylen Brown.
“I was home with my daughter and got a call from my agent about potentially getting a 10-day (contract) with Boston,” recalled Johnson of that day, Dec. 21, 2021.
“I said, ‘Hell ya, I’m ready. I’m in good shape.’ (Jason) said he’d call me back in about 30 to 40 minutes,” said Johnson. “He called me back sooner than that and said, ‘Can you get on a plane to Boston today? They need you for their game tomorrow.’”
Johnson got on a flight a few hours later and was up early to get a physical in the morning and “get up some shots.”
“When I was there my first year, the practice facility was in Waltham,” said Johnson. “It was OK, in a some building with other companies. But this place, the Red Auerbach Center, was awesome. It was beautiful, a great place to work out.”
He worked with an assistant coach on few sets on offense, real basic and simple, for Johnson if he were to play.
He did play in that first game against the Cavaliers, thanks to some coercing from the Celtics fans, which caught Johnson by surprise.
With the Celtics ahead by double digits in the final three minutes, fans started chanting, “We want Joe! We want Joe!” and it didn’t stop.
The plan was for Johnson to be on the bench in an emergency as the 12th man. But the fans wouldn’t let it go and Celtics coach Ime Udoka bit.
“It (was) kind of surreal, to have them chanting my name like that, but to come into the game and be somewhat effective, that’s fun,” Johnson said. “At my age, man, you just try to relish every moment, enjoy the process and live in the moment.”
Johnson eventually, near the end of the game, got a jump shot off, from about the foul line. It was a swish.
The TD Garden crowd went berserk. So did the Celtics bench.
“That was something I’ll never forget,” said Johnson. “I get goosebumps just talking about it. It meant a lot.”
Johnson never played again for the Celtics, staying on the bench for three more games.
But he was around the team enough to know something was brewing despite their 16-19 record when he bid them adieu.
“Obviously, you can tell (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown are for real. They are incredible athletes and how they play off each other,” said Johnson, “you could see the potential. You could see how (Marcus) Smart and (Al) Horford knew how to pick up the pace. They just have a lot of guys that can beat you.”
But Tatum and Brown weren’t the most impressive aspect of the 2021-22 Celtics team, according to Johnson.
Robert Williams was.
“I knew what Tatum and Brown could do before I got there,” said Johnson. “But I didn’t realize how good Robert Wiliams — Robzilla — was. He could guard every player on the floor and his ability to block shots?
“I’ve never seen anything like it. He can change the game. One game he almost had a triple-double (20 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists) and the last one he had 10 assists. I’m telling, Robzilla can play.”
Johnson was also impressed with head coach Ime Udoka, who was still “feeling his way around” in late December.
“I didn’t predict this, a team possibly winning a championship,” said Johnson. “But in looking back, I’m not surprised. They really seemed to like each other. and that helps.”
Oh yeah, there was one other reason Johnson is rooting for the Celtics.
He would get a ring if they won the championship. It would be his first.
“I would take that with pride,” said Johnson. “It was a great experience. I’ll never forget it. But getting ring would be even better … Go Celtics!”
