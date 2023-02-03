Merrimack will travel to New Hampshire and Maine for a pair of Hockey East games. The Warriors will visit UNH on Friday night (7 pm) and then travel to Orono for a Sunday matinee against the Black Bears (2 pm).
Here are 10 things to know ahead of this weekend …
1. Merrimack undefeated against foes
Merrimack beat New Hampshire 6-1 earlier this season and has won the last four meetings. The Warriors are 5-0-2 in the last seven games against UNH and haven’t lost since Dec. 8, 2019.
The Warriors swept Maine (1-0, 5-3) in a series at Lawler Arena back in November. Merrimack has won five straight games against the Black Bears (including a playoff game last season) but all of those games have been at home. The Warriors are 1-3 in their last four games at Alfond Arena.
2. But both teams hot
Maine is 9-4-1 in their last 13 games since Merrimack swept them at Lawler Arena on Nov. 11-12. This stretch has included wins over Vermont (x2 on the road), Anchorage, Lowell, Canisius, AIC, and a pair of wins over Providence last weekend.
UNH is 4-4 in its last eight games which include wins over Arizona State, Providence, Sacred Heart, and UMass.
3. Merrimack traveling to Maine Friday night
After the Warriors play UNH, they’ll head right to Orono to get ready for Sunday’s game. Merrimack coach Scott Borek said the team contemplated traveling later in the weekend but decided to head up on Friday and use Saturday as an off day to practice at Maine.
4. Pairwise implications
Again, this isn’t an exact science because other games need to be played, but this will give you insight into the individual importance of these games individually.
Current: No. 21
Merrimack sweeps: Somewhere around No. 17 to No. 19
A sweep would be slight improvement.
5. Hockey East standings
Merrimack enters this weekend alone in third place with 34 points. The Warriors trail Boston University (38 points) and Northeastern (37 points). BU and Northeastern will only play one league game this weekend due to the Beanpot. BU is at Maine tonight and Northeastern is hosting Connecticut.
Merrimack has a six-point lead for fourth place and an eight-point lead for fifth place. Those two positions have important playoff implications.
If the Warriors finish fourth they’ll have a first-round bye and a home quarterfinal game. They’d only be one home game away from the TD Garden. If they finish fifth, they’ll still receive the bye but would be on the road in the quarterfinals.
6. Souza on this weekend’s series
“They play a hard game,” Souza said. “They are a physical group and they are confident. They’ve won a lot of games this year and they have some players who are evolving as top players in our league, Alex Jefferies comes to mind. They have some other guys up and down the lineup - like Copponi - who plays hard and plays the right way. They added some leadership in the portal. They have two guys who are competing for the net and I don’t know what Scott would tell you, but on the outside looking in I think that works in their favor because there is competition there.
“When you win, and they’ve won, then the expectation is to win. That’s their standard and I’m sure they have some of that going for them.
“We’ll make sure we have the appropriate matchups when (Jefferies) is on the ice. We get the last change. We have to be mindful when he’s on the ice.”
7. UNH coming off bye week
Merrimack will have its bye week next week but the Wildcats were off last weekend. Last time out, the Wildcats were swept by UMass Lowell in a home-and-home series.
“It’s interesting at this point in the year,” Souza said. “It allows you to do some recruiting. It allows guys to get healed up if they have had some issues. The good thing for us is that it was the first week of classes last week, so it was good for our guys to get acclimated to getting back into class.”
8. UNH without Nick Cafarelli
UNH forward Nick Cafarelli was having a breakout season. In 23 games he has 11 points (fourth on the team) but he’ll miss this series and the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery this week.
In response to Cafarelli’s absence, as well as Morgan Winters also being out for the season, Souza said the Wildcats will likely shuffle lines heading into this game with Merrimack.
9. Mike Brown probably playing
Borek said on Thursday that defenseman Mike Brown could return to the lineup this weekend. If he does, that will force someone out of the lineup. Last weekend the Warriors dressed seven defensemen.
Brown has been out of the lineup since he suffered an injury against Providence on Jan. 13.
10. Welsher will not return
Mac Welsher got hurt at Northeastern on Jan. 21 (early in the game) and while he did watch the rest of that game from the bench, he didn’t take a shift. Last weekend he sat out both games against Vermont and Borek said he’s going to miss this weekend as well. The hope is that Welsher can return to the lineup after the bye week when the Warriors play a critical home-and-home series against Boston University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.